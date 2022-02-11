Supernatural's Misha Collins Gets Candid About Castiel's Love Confession To Dean And How It Impacted Him - Exclusive

"Supernatural" fans began shipping Castiel (Misha Collins) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) almost immediately after Collins' season 4 introduction to the series. It's difficult to ignore the ship's validity when Castiel and Dean frequently send each other longing stares that linger far too long to be platonic and exchange deep emotional confessions. Fans shouldn't discount Dean's unaddressed yet seemingly ever-present battle with his sexuality, either. How can fans not wonder what could have developed between the characters if they both had a little less baggage — and Dean's father wasn't so obsessed with maintaining his toxic masculinity?

Despite hundreds of thousands of Destiel fan works dedicated to the ship, most fans gave up on the canonization of the pairing before it began. For 12 years, it seemed like longing glances and almost-love confessions would be the extent of the onscreen pairing — until the Season 15 episode, "Despair." In a move that shocked the fan base to its core, Castiel sacrifices himself for Dean (and the world) by confessing his love for the eldest Winchester brother and sealing his fate with the Empty.

Plenty of "Supernatural" fans have tried to straightwash the historical moment, but Castiel's deal with the Empty hinged on taking the angel in his moment of pure happiness. As it turns out, most people's happiest life moment doesn't include telling their bestie they platonically love them — something that Castiel had done earlier in the series. Bottom line — if the scene didn't concern two men, no one would question that the moment is a romantic love confession, regardless of fan support.

During an exclusive interview with Looper's sister site Mashed, "Roadfood" actor Misha Collins revealed how Castiel's love confession came about and how it's altered how Collins views his time on "Supernatural."