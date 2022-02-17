What The Office's Showrunner Really Thinks Of A Reboot

It's been nearly a decade since television viewers said goodbye to "The Office," a show that still gets quoted and talked about around the water cooler as if it were on NBC today. But what about that reboot – the one that's so far been relegated to the island of wishful thinking?

Since the show's finale, there have been constant rumors and reports of a possible new series coming out under "The Office" banner. An NBC exec even confirmed such plans (sort of) in 2019, telling Deadline: "It is my hope and goal that we do an Office reboot." However, at this point, it's not even clear who would star or helm the series. One thing is for certain, though — former showrunner Greg Daniels has some strong opinions about it.

"When people hear 'reboot' they think it's the exact same show," explained Daniels in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't think that would work," he said. Asked what NBC would have to change in order for the series to sell and be successful, the "King of the Hill” and "Parks and Recreation" co-creator had some interesting answers.