B.J. Novak Has Bad News About The Office Reboot
NBC's beloved sitcom "The Office" has withstood the test of time. Despite its nine-season run coming to an end in 2013, the show's signature brand of blunt yet cringe humor has remained culturally relevant, also thanks to the show's enduring presence on streaming services. The Dunder Mifflin crew, led by Regional Manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), showcased that the seemingly mundane world of corporate America could be chaotic and captivating. The show not only changed the landscape for present-day sitcoms, but propelled its one-time cast of unknowns to new levels of stardom.
Ever since "The Office" aired its finale, there have been rumblings about a reboot or reunion. It's the trendy thing to do nowadays, from the "Friends" reunion special to the total reboots of shows like "Saved By The Bell" and "Will & Grace." However, the original "The Office" gang seems pretty split on a reboot. Carell has voiced that he doesn't think a reboot, no matter how meticulously planned, will resonate the same way as the original. John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert in the series, has been open to it, since the show put his acting career on the map. Other stars like Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) and Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) would be open to a reunion special rather than an all-out reboot. And now B.J. Novak, who played Ryan Howard on the show, has put in his two cents about "The Office" making a modern-day return.
B.J. Novak doesn't anticipate a reboot of The Office anytime soon
In an interview with USA Today, Novak was asked about his feelings regarding a potential reunion or a reboot of "The Office." He's essentially ambivalent — a true Ryan Howard move. In favor of the concept, he cited the fact that when Greg Daniels first decided to adapt the British show for American audiences, there were plenty of doubts. So while some people are skeptical, a reboot could just as easily be great. However, it feels a bit too soon to attempt one.
"I'd want to give it a few more years so a true new generation could do it," he explained. If a revival were in his hands, Novak said he'd want put the kids who grew up watching the show in charge, "as opposed to rustling the old crew back together." So it sounds like in his ideal scenario, a reboot of "The Office" would be a few years out.
Additionally, Novak pointed out that for the eight years the team worked on "The Office," most of the cast and crew were completely dedicated to the show. "None of us had lives," Novak recalled. "So I think you need people who will live and die to make it great." It's definitely not an endeavor to take lightly, especially considering the overzealous fandom. So "The Office" reboot would have to be just right to live up to the original in Novak's opinion. Maybe it's better for such a thing to take its time.