B.J. Novak Has Bad News About The Office Reboot

In an interview with USA Today, Novak was asked about his feelings regarding a potential reunion or a reboot of "The Office." He's essentially ambivalent — a true Ryan Howard move. In favor of the concept, he cited the fact that when Greg Daniels first decided to adapt the British show for American audiences, there were plenty of doubts. So while some people are skeptical, a reboot could just as easily be great. However, it feels a bit too soon to attempt one.

"I'd want to give it a few more years so a true new generation could do it," he explained. If a revival were in his hands, Novak said he'd want put the kids who grew up watching the show in charge, "as opposed to rustling the old crew back together." So it sounds like in his ideal scenario, a reboot of "The Office" would be a few years out.

Additionally, Novak pointed out that for the eight years the team worked on "The Office," most of the cast and crew were completely dedicated to the show. "None of us had lives," Novak recalled. "So I think you need people who will live and die to make it great." It's definitely not an endeavor to take lightly, especially considering the overzealous fandom. So "The Office" reboot would have to be just right to live up to the original in Novak's opinion. Maybe it's better for such a thing to take its time.