Why Bel-Air's Co-Showrunners Said Will Smith's Involvement Led To 'Sleepless Nights' - Exclusive

When T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson initially started work on the new series "Bel-Air," they were worried about how Will Smith might react to some of the casting and storyline choices they and their creative team were making for the show. "There were some sleepless nights as we were casting the show because we were going through dozens and dozens, it felt like hundreds, of auditions," Newson remembered. "When we came to our final choice, that had to go up the ladder and it had to go to Will. We're glad he agreed, but there was fear that he could say, 'Actually, no. No, I don't see it.' He has tremendous power to support you. He also has veto power. We are very glad he didn't exercise that veto power."

In fact, as Brady noted, "He has never exercised it." Newson concurred, adding, "It wasn't always clear to us in the beginning, if he would be protective of it in a way that might stop us from exploring storylines we wanted to explore. I'm happy to say that didn't happen."

If anything, Brady observed that Smith's approval of the show as imagined by director, co-writer, and executive producer Morgan Cooper put them ahead of the game when it came to getting "Bel-Air" off the ground. "The biggest thing [Smith] did was put his stamp on the vision Morgan established," Brady explained. "Once he said, 'That's it, that's the show,' there's not a lot of argument. A lot of first-year shows struggle for an identity. 'Who are we? What are we going to be like? Are we going to do a little more of this?' We knew right when we came aboard this project and we had his blessing, that put us many steps ahead."

New episodes of "Bel-Air" are available on Thursdays on Peacock.