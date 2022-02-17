Bel-Air's Coco Jones Dishes On Turning Hilary Into An Influencer - Exclusive

In the classic sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," we got to know Hilary Banks (Karyn Parsons) as lead character Will's entitled, shallow cousin. The eldest daughter of the wealthy Banks family, Hilary's most impressive skill was shopping. And to drive home just how dimwitted she was, she spoke with a Valley Girl accent even though she wouldn't have been caught dead in the San Fernando Valley.

That's all changed however with Peacock's dramatic reboot "Bel-Air." In the present-day reimagining of the sitcom, Hilary (played by Coco Jones) is no longer a flighty airhead. Though she still lives at home after dropping out of college two years prior, she has big dreams and the smarts and savvy to make them a reality. Not only is this Hilary a talented chef, she's also cultivated her brand by becoming a social media influencer. And even though she hasn't tasted success quite yet — and her modern approach to her career often leaves her at odds with her mother (Cassandra Freeman) — this Hilary is going places that her former sitcom counterpart would never have dreamed of.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Jones discussed what she enjoyed most about making her version of Hilary a savvy social media influencer, and why her storyline in "Bel-Air" speaks to today.