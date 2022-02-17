Fans Of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Just Got Bittersweet News

In 2017, a comedy-drama about a New York City housewife from the late 1950s who decides to pursue stand-up comedy premiered on Amazon Prime. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" opened to great critical reception ... but nobody knew that it would go on to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in the very same year. Not just that year, either, as the show has been a staple at award ceremonies for all its three seasons (per Emmys.com).

The series follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan, a quick-witted mother of two, who decides to trust her instincts when it comes to both comedy and life after her husband leaves her for his secretary. She finds her manager in the cynical comedy club worker Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein), and moves back in with her traditional Jewish parents — played to perfection by Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub. Most importantly, she sets out to become a comedian on a path that is ridden with family ridicule, a misogynistic industry, and a crazy love life. But Midge and her partner in crime, Susie, are determined — and cheeky, which helps.

Created by "Gilmore Girls" co-creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, the three seasons of the show received a lot of love from its fans. After a two-year wait, just as the fourth season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 18, Amazon has a bittersweet announcement for the show's fans.