Fans Of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Just Got Bittersweet News
In 2017, a comedy-drama about a New York City housewife from the late 1950s who decides to pursue stand-up comedy premiered on Amazon Prime. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" opened to great critical reception ... but nobody knew that it would go on to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in the very same year. Not just that year, either, as the show has been a staple at award ceremonies for all its three seasons (per Emmys.com).
The series follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan, a quick-witted mother of two, who decides to trust her instincts when it comes to both comedy and life after her husband leaves her for his secretary. She finds her manager in the cynical comedy club worker Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein), and moves back in with her traditional Jewish parents — played to perfection by Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub. Most importantly, she sets out to become a comedian on a path that is ridden with family ridicule, a misogynistic industry, and a crazy love life. But Midge and her partner in crime, Susie, are determined — and cheeky, which helps.
Created by "Gilmore Girls" co-creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, the three seasons of the show received a lot of love from its fans. After a two-year wait, just as the fourth season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 18, Amazon has a bittersweet announcement for the show's fans.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a 5th season – its final one
With only a day to go for the show's fourth season to premiere, Midge's fate has been sealed. Per Entertainment Weekly, the show has been renewed for a fifth season. Unfortunately, it will also be its last.
In a statement shared by EW, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, commended Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the executive producer of the show, for blazing an "unparalleled path" with the stories of women breaking the norms. She also reflected on the legacy of the show.
"The dozens of awards cement 'Maisel's' legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life [...] I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."
The fourth season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" picks up after the fast-talking comedian is dropped from being the opening act for singer Shy (Leroy McClain). As Midge decides to make her acts about speaking her mind, the viewers are in for another adventurous ride through the season. While it will be interesting to see where this season takes Mrs. Maisel, one thing is for sure — this is the beginning of the end.