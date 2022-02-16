Danielle Feinberg Reveals The Surprising Wes Anderson Influence On Pixar's Turning Red - Exclusive

Disney and Pixar's latest movie, "Turning Red," will finally hit Disney+ on March 11, and viewers are in for a treat. The film follows Chinese Canadian immigrant Mei Lee, an awkward teenager with a penchant for turning into a giant red panda whenever she gets overexcited. The beautiful animation draws inspiration from the '90s and is full of bright pastels and cute retro details like Tamagotchis and cheesy boy bands. It also explores Mei's relationship with her overbearing but loveable mother, Ming.

During an exclusive interview, Pixar stalwart Danielle Feinberg revealed, "with 'Turning Red,' you're getting to represent people on the screen that are not necessarily represented very often. To me, that's the icing on the cake of making these movies is getting to not only put a good movie out in the world, but getting to represent different people up on screen is ... That's the best."

Looper caught up with the visual effects supervisor of "Turning Red" to find out how Wes Anderson's movies ended up influencing Disney and Pixar's latest release.