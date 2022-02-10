Turning Red Director Domee Shi Explains The Importance Of Accurate Asian Representation - Exclusive

"Turning Red" exclusively hits Disney+ on March 11, and director Domee Shi is very excited for audiences to finally see the movie. "Turning Red" follows 13-year-old Mei, a Chinese Canadian teen living in Toronto in the early 2000s. Mei has a pretty normal life for the most part, from her overbearing mom to her obsession with the boyband 4*Town to her diehard group of best friends. However, Mei's life gets flipped on its head when she starts turning into a giant red panda.

Shi, who also directed the Pixar short film "Bao," based some of "Turning Red" on her own experiences. On seeing moments from her own life portrayed onscreen, Shi told Looper during an exclusive interview with herself and producer Lindsey Collins, "Oh, first it was horrifying to relive those memories, but then it's very ... It's almost therapeutic. Now I can laugh at it because enough time has passed, and it adds this other level of uniqueness and authenticity to the movie, which is super awesome." She continued, "It was definitely a rollercoaster of emotion, going through in my memories, all of the moments when I've ever been horribly embarrassed or stressed out, but that's what makes a good movie."

Looper also asked the director of "Turning Red" why she wanted to to make sure that "Turning Red" featured accurate Asian representation.