Turning Red Visual Effects Supervisor Danielle Feinberg On Her Amazing Pixar Career - Exclusive Interview

You used some new technology for "Turning Red." In what ways were you pushing the envelope doing something different?

I think in terms of specifically technology, it was really the profile movers for Panda Mei, where we were starting to see what [director] Domee [Shi] wanted out of the character — these different mouth shapes that they were drawing, the cat mouth, the bean mouth, the tiny, the huge. Our head of our character's department had just come on and he was like, "I don't know how we're going to do that. That's really hard for us." It's not to say we couldn't have done it with our traditional tools. We probably could have done it, but I don't know that it would've looked as good. I don't know if it would've been as easy for the animators to use. We probably would've taken time away from other things to do it. I had seen this profile movers thing, which was a guy who's been here for a lot of years doing articulation, Bill Sheffler. He had an idea how to do it better. He talked to a couple people in our R&D department. They start working on it.

I saw this presentation and in the early 2000s, I did a little bit of articulation on "Monsters Inc." With that little bit of knowledge, I looked at that and I was like, "That is a way better way to do it. It's so much more the artistic way of doing it." It was unproven technology and this is the first time I'm doing this job. I'm seen as more of a creative person here because I've been in lighting so long. People have forgotten I have a computer science degree, so there was extra pressure on that decision, I think, in terms of, "Does she know what she's doing?"

It was really fun. It was obvious to me that it was going to be much clearer, thinking about the profiles of the shape of the character or the shape of the mouth with a line that then, the computer is solving to hit that shape rather than a human having to move points around. It totally worked out and it made it so Panda Mei was really — she could be so expressive and the animators, they weren't suffering to get there.