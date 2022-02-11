Pixar's Danielle Feinberg Explains Why Coco Was An Important Moment For Representation - Exclusive

Disney and Pixar's latest offering, "Turning Red," is finally coming exclusively to Disney+ next month, and viewers are going to love this fun movie.

"Turning Red" follows 13-year-old Mei Lee, a Chinese Canadian teen who turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited. Throw in a swoon-worthy boy band, a close knit group of besties, an overbearing mother, and a Toronto backdrop, and you have the basis for Disney and Pixar's incredible new film. Not only is the film the perfect metaphor of becoming a teenager, but it also features Pixar's first ever Asian lead character.

Pixar recruited an all-star team to create "Turning Red," including visual effects supervisor Danielle Feinberg, who has worked on everything from "Toy Story 2" to "Finding Nemo" and "Coco." During an exclusive interview with Looper, Feinberg opened up about her role in "Turning Red" and discussed why "Coco" was also such an important moment for representation in Hollywood.