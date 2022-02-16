Why The Boys: Diabolical Trailer Has Hardcore Comic Book Fans So Hyped

Amazon Prime is just weeks away from opening up the animated universe of "The Boys" to fans with its upcoming superhero spin-off "The Boys Presents: Diabolical." The streamer is set to premiere the third live-action season of "The Boys" sometime this year, but "Diabolical" will be making its debut even sooner — on March 4. The series is inspired by the dark and definitely NSFW comics written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson.

"The Boys" is rooted in satire, featuring an expansive cast of characters made up of morally bankrupt superheroes and some crass renegades who attempt to take them down. "Diabolical" will be an animated take on previously unseen stories from the 70+ issues of the comics. Each mini-episode is written and directed by a different creator, and the lineup includes some big names: Andy Samberg, Awkwafina, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Seth Rogen. It's sure to be a good time. Additionally, every episode will feature a different style of animation, taking inspiration from sources like Korean horror and drama and even the original comic style of "The Boys."

Amazon recently released a new trailer ahead of the premiere of "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," and it's a colorful explosion of violence, vulgarity, and dark humor. A few eagle-eyed comic book fans also noticed a key detail that pays homage to the origins of "The Boys" comics.