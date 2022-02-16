Why The Boys: Diabolical Trailer Has Hardcore Comic Book Fans So Hyped
Amazon Prime is just weeks away from opening up the animated universe of "The Boys" to fans with its upcoming superhero spin-off "The Boys Presents: Diabolical." The streamer is set to premiere the third live-action season of "The Boys" sometime this year, but "Diabolical" will be making its debut even sooner — on March 4. The series is inspired by the dark and definitely NSFW comics written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson.
"The Boys" is rooted in satire, featuring an expansive cast of characters made up of morally bankrupt superheroes and some crass renegades who attempt to take them down. "Diabolical" will be an animated take on previously unseen stories from the 70+ issues of the comics. Each mini-episode is written and directed by a different creator, and the lineup includes some big names: Andy Samberg, Awkwafina, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Seth Rogen. It's sure to be a good time. Additionally, every episode will feature a different style of animation, taking inspiration from sources like Korean horror and drama and even the original comic style of "The Boys."
Amazon recently released a new trailer ahead of the premiere of "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," and it's a colorful explosion of violence, vulgarity, and dark humor. A few eagle-eyed comic book fans also noticed a key detail that pays homage to the origins of "The Boys" comics.
The Boys fans get long-awaited mashup of Hughie and Simon Pegg
The newly released trailer for "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" is a feast for the senses, and provides the most in-depth look yet into how Amazon will visually present each episode. The trailer also gives more indication as to what storylines will be explored, such as Homelander's transformation into a sell-out superhero with a strong jawline.
Some fans noticed that the showrunners stuck with the original comic book designs that were used for Butcher and Hughie in the comics. Fan AnimationOverloadStudios on YouTube praised the attention to detail, writing, "Love that they are using the original comic designs for Butcher and Huey. Will be nice to see em in motion."
"Diabolical" features an extensive vocal cast featuring major names like Don Cheadle, Michael Cera, Kenan Thompson and more. But the voice of Hughie could only be portrayed by one person — "Star Trek" legend Simon Pegg. Pegg was the original inspiration for the character, Roberston previously disclosed.
In "The Boys," Pegg makes cameos as Hughie's (Jack Quaid) dad. However, he's finally embodying the character who is modeled after his likeness, which is a full-circle moment for fans. AidanTheLegend noted the homage, writing, "Seeing Wee Hughie actually animated AND. voiced by Simon Pegg aka the man who modeled for Hughie in the original comics is something I didn't know I needed until now."
We couldn't agree more. Look out for "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" on March 4 on Amazon Prime Video.