The Boys Presents: Diabolical First Look Teaser Has Fans Losing It

After fans finally got confirmation to save the date for their reunion with the brilliant but excessively bloody show "The Boys" this month, the hunger for super-sick action has only increased in the lead-up to this summer. Thank you Homelander, then, that Amazon Prime Video has released an all-new teaser for their darkly humored superhero animated spin-off "Diabolical," which looks to give a colorful take on this terrifying world we all know and love.

Bringing to life what Garth Ennis' gruesome world of cape-killing heroes would look like if they were thrown in a blender with the "Animaniacs," the new release is, according to the show's producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, a project brought to life through shameless imitation. In a statement to Variety, the two wrote, "Ever since we saw the animated film 'The Animatrix,' a series of short animated films set in the universe of 'The Matrix,' we've wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true." Of course, their dream is a sick and twisted nightmare for anyone unfamiliar. For the initiated, take a look, and mind your head.