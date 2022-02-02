The Boys Presents: Diabolical Teaser Is All Fast Food And Laser Babies

Fans of psychopathic cape-wearers and foul-mouthed Londoners with a New Zealand twang, rejoice! While we're not going to be seeing "The Boys" take on The Seven for a third-round just yet, Amazon Prime Video has released a fresh new look at their other bloody treat.

Set in the same universe as the beloved show, the all-new snippet from "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" teases a commercial for Vought-A-Burger, the franchise of restaurants owned by the all-powerful company in the live-action series that handle Homelander and the rest of The Seven.

The new video lines up with the classic animation style that was being replicated in the last "Diabolical" teaser (via YouTube). Not only nailing the vulgar and ultra-violent ingredients so often applied to "The Boys" series, but the faux ad also manages to squeeze in a few cameos from the comics that the original show is based on, while still applying some extra special sauce. Personally, we wouldn't eat it if we were you.