Things Are Looking Up For The Paramount+ Halo Series

If you've been following the ongoing saga of the "Halo" TV series, you'll know that it has languished in the worst kind of development hell for quite some time; it was announced by Microsoft as a Steven Spielberg collaboration back in 2013 (via Deadline) for a projected 2015 release. In 2018, the series was finally greenlit for 10 episodes by Showtime executives (via Entertainment Weekly) and media outlets (like Kotaku) reported that the scripted series was set to air in early 2019. Remember that 2019 "Halo" prestige drama? Neither do we.

In the last couple of years, more activity has taken place — including a change of director in 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter), the showrunner shuffle (via The Hollywood Reporter), and the start of production in 2020 (according to GameSpot). Then, in February 2021, "Halo" moved from Showtime to Paramount+ (via Deadline) and got a Q1 2022 release date.

Now there may be an actual light at the end of the tunnel for those who weren't sure how excited to get about yet another elusive milestone. At the Television Critics Association's 2021 summer tour (via Decider), ViacomCBS Streaming CEO Tom Ryan and Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles confirmed the end date for the "Halo" series' time in purgatory.

What they gave us is actually just a premiere window, but that's still good news: The executives say "Halo" is still on track for a release in 2022 on the Paramount+ streaming service.