Why Some NCIS: Los Angeles Fans Are Worried This Will Be The Last Season

"NCIS: Los Angeles," the first "NCIS" spinoff, is now in its 13th season. Although that doesn't come close to the original "NCIS," which recently began its 19th season, that's still a very nice run for a broadcast television series — or heck, any television series. However, if the complaints by fans are any indication, "NCIS: Los Angeles" may be in danger of ending up on the chopping block.

Every fandom has its detractors, of course, and comments online don't necessarily translate to ratings. While the metrics by which networks decide to cancel television shows are notoriously complicated (per Vox), it's too early to tell if Season 13 ratings will average out to be better or worse than Season 12 (as compiled by TVSeriesFinale.com). However, the first couple of episodes of "NCIS: Los Angeles" haven't done as well as the first two episodes of last season, which could spell trouble — especially if fans are talking to one another or viewing comments online, and deciding to skip the show because this season doesn't look good. Should that become a trend, it might get reflected in the ratings and make fan fears into a reality.

So what is it about this seasons that has viewers concerned? According to Reddit threads on the most recent episode, the show's quality is going down because of the writing.