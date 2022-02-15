Gal Gadot Responds To The Controversy Surrounding Death On The Nile

According to Armie Hammer's "Death on the Nile" co-star Gal Gadot, there's a lot to take in when it comes to the actor's abuse scandal and how it has affected everyone involved.

"It's very complex," Gadot explained, speaking to Israel's N12 (per ComicBook.com). "If the truth is that he did things...then a person has to pay the price for his actions and take responsibility," she added. Gadot went on to say that she's not sure what will happen with Hammer or his future in Hollywood, only that "The Social Network" star should be punished if the allegations against him are true. "I don't know what will happen," Gadot said.

Hammer previously denied the accusations against him (via E! News). According to TMZ, Los Angeles police have completed their investigation of the rape allegations against Hammer and forwarded the case to the local district attorney's office for possible charges, but sources say a case is not likely.

Hammer was not involved in any press for "Death on the Nile" and appeared very minimally in all marketing. The film only has a 65% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though it has fared slightly better with audience approval.

