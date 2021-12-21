The Real Reason Fans Are Outraged Over The Death On The Nile Trailer

This week, 20th Century Studios released a new trailer for "Death on the Nile," along with two new posters on their Twitter account. The upcoming feature is directed by Kenneth Branagh and is based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. "Death on the Nile" is a follow-up to 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express," with Branagh also reprising his starring role as Hercule Poirot. Branagh is just one name in the star-studded cast, with the rest of the ensemble including Annette Bening, Gal Gadot, Russell Brand, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, and Emma Mackey.

Written by Michael Green (who also penned 2017's "Orient Express"), "Death on the Nile" follows the aftermath of a murder on the S.S. Karnak, with Detective Hercule Poirot rushing to find the killer before they murder another passenger. The newly released trailer gives moviegoers a look into the forthcoming release, showcasing the cast and teasing the murder. Branagh's Poirot narrates, "I have investigated many crimes, but this has altered the shape of my soul. I am Detective Hercule Poirot, and I will deliver your killer."

For viewers — especially fans of "Orient Express" — the trailer has a lot of exciting details packed into it, from glimpses of characters casting doubt on one another to the just-as-intense murders. However, there's one aspect of the trailer that has fans outraged.