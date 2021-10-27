The Real Reason Kenneth Branagh Is Unsure Whether Death On The Nile Will Get A Release
The following article includes allegations of sexual abuse.
Director Kenneth Branagh's "Murder on the Orient Express" was one of the most surprising hit movies of 2017. These days, a remake of a film based on an Agatha Christie novel doesn't exactly seem guaranteed for box office success the same way superhero or comic book movies do. However, with a star-studded cast that included Branagh himself as Detective Hercule Poirot, the film lit up the box office with a worldwide gross of around $352 million (via BoxOfficeMojo).
A short time later, a sequel titled "Death on the Nile" was announced with Kenneth Branagh, once again, set to helm a story centered on Hercule Poirot. Of course, a new story also required a new cast of suspects be assembled for the film's titular, untimely death in question. As a result, well-established actors and actresses like Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Emma Mackey, Rose Leslie, Russell Brand, and Armie Hammer were all later attached to star in it alongside Branagh.
Boasting its star-studded cast, Branagh's "Death on the Nile" was initially given a late 2019 release date. The film has since been delayed repeatedly, largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but another controversy now plagues the film.
Allegations against Armie Hammer have cast doubt on the film's release
"Death on the Nile" completed production in 2019, but in the time since then, multiple sexual abuse allegations have been levied against star Armie Hammer (via Complex). In the wake of these allegations, Hammer has departed from several different productions, including Paramount+'s upcoming limited series, "The Offer," and the romantic comedy film "Shotgun Wedding" (via Variety).
While doing a recent interview with Variety for his upcoming, semi-autobiographical film, "Belfast," director Kenneth Branagh was asked about the allegations against Hammer. He responded by saying, "What's gone on there is a personal and private matter of which I have no knowledge and of which I think is going through a process which has to be respected. Those very serious issues are being dealt with seriously."
When asked if he believed that "Death on the Nile" will actually receive a theatrical release, given the controversy surrounding one of its lead stars, Branagh said, "It's a very entertaining movie with a lot of people's work wrapped up in it. A lot of Agatha Christie fans want to see it. A lot of Hercule Poirot fans want to see it. I'm hoping it gets its day in the sun."
Currently, "Death on the Nile" is scheduled for release on February 11, 2022. However, we'll have to wait and see if it actually sticks to that release date.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).