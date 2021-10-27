The Real Reason Kenneth Branagh Is Unsure Whether Death On The Nile Will Get A Release

"Death on the Nile" completed production in 2019, but in the time since then, multiple sexual abuse allegations have been levied against star Armie Hammer (via Complex). In the wake of these allegations, Hammer has departed from several different productions, including Paramount+'s upcoming limited series, "The Offer," and the romantic comedy film "Shotgun Wedding" (via Variety).

While doing a recent interview with Variety for his upcoming, semi-autobiographical film, "Belfast," director Kenneth Branagh was asked about the allegations against Hammer. He responded by saying, "What's gone on there is a personal and private matter of which I have no knowledge and of which I think is going through a process which has to be respected. Those very serious issues are being dealt with seriously."

When asked if he believed that "Death on the Nile" will actually receive a theatrical release, given the controversy surrounding one of its lead stars, Branagh said, "It's a very entertaining movie with a lot of people's work wrapped up in it. A lot of Agatha Christie fans want to see it. A lot of Hercule Poirot fans want to see it. I'm hoping it gets its day in the sun."

Currently, "Death on the Nile" is scheduled for release on February 11, 2022. However, we'll have to wait and see if it actually sticks to that release date.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).