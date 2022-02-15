Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite Character And Actor From The Prequels

With Season 1 of "The Book of Boba Fett" now in the rearview mirror, Disney is gearing up for its next big "Star Wars" release with "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Ewan McGregor is returning to reprise his role as the titular Jedi Knight for the first time since "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" was released in 2005 (not counting his vocal contributions to "The Force Awakens" and "The Rise of Skywalker"). Fans fondly remember McGregor's performance as a father figure to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), which culminated in the fall of Obi-Wan's apprentice to the dark side.

The show already boasts a dream cast for fans of the "Star Wars" prequels, including the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader as well as Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton as Beru and Owen Lars. New additions will include "Eternals" star Kumail Nanjiani and "Game of Thrones" alumna Indira Varma, bringing new faces to the galaxy far, far away.

With the premiere date for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" drawing near, more information is coming to light, whether Disney wants it to or not. Now, reports indicate the casting of one more fan-favorite character from the prequels.