We Finally Know When Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Premiere On Disney+

As "The Book of Boba Fett" closes out its 1st season, "Star Wars" fans have a new Disney+ show to look forward to in the form of "Obi-Wan Kenobi." One of the highlights of George Lucas's "Star Wars" prequel trilogy was Ewan McGregor's performance as Jedi knight Obi-Wan Kenobi. In many ways, those films are as much Obi-Wan's as they are Anakin Skywalker's (Jake Lloyd/Hayden Christensen), and the Scottish actor won fans over with his emotional portrayal of the character. Ever since the end of that trilogy over 15 years ago, fans have wondered what Obi-Wan did between the end of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" and " Star Wars: A New Hope," and with this new show, it seems they'll finally be given an answer.

Disney has shrouded the production in Sith-like secrecy, and what we know about it is scant at best. Alongside McGregor, Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader, and the series will also feature actors such as Moses Ingram and "Eternals" star Kumail Nanjiani in undisclosed roles.

Today, however, we finally got perhaps the most important piece of information about "Obi-Wan Kenobi" — its release date.