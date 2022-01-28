Halyna Hutchins' Estate Is Preparing A Massive Wrongful Death Suit In Rust Shooting Case

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed on the set of the film "Rust," just took one step closer toward filing a wrongful death lawsuit over the famed, fatal incident.

Hutchins died in October 2021, after a prop gun wielded by Alec Baldwin seemingly discharged a round of live ammunition, hitting both Hutchins and director Joel Souza, the latter of whom survived his injuries. Then, in November of 2021, news dropped that Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins, who himself is a lawyer by profession, hired another lawyer named Brian Panish from a Los Angeles-based law firm that specializes in wrongful death cases. At that time, the nature of their business was kept from the public, though given the circumstances, it seemed apparent that their partnership concerned the "Rust" incident.

Now, as of January 2022, Matthew Hutchins seems to be making some new headway in initiating a wrongful death lawsuit.