Director Domee Shi Explains How Turning Red Is A Metaphor For Becoming A Teenager

Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" is exclusively coming to Disney+ on March 11, and animation fans are in for a treat. Set against the backdrop of Toronto, the '90s-inspired "Turning Red" follows Mei Lee, a 13-year-old, boy band-obsessed, slightly awkward, Chinese Canadian immigrant teen with an overbearing mom. While dealing with all of the problems that face teenagers, Mei suddenly discovers that when she gets overexcited, she turns into a giant red panda. Obviously, this causes a lot of problems for Mei and her friends.

Looper attended a press conference for "Turning Red," and while discussing the movie's unique take on being a teenager, producer Lindsey Collins revealed, "This whole movie is about them getting to that concert, against the backdrop of obviously this kind of magical puberty metaphor that we had too." She also explained, "And it's like oh my gosh, if I was 13 years old, this would feel like life or death."

Featuring music from Billie Eilish and Finneas, Pixar's latest release perfectly sums up what it's like to be a teenager. Luckily, we didn't all literally turn into giant furry animals when we turned 13, but viewers will find more than one relatable moment in the hilarious new film. During the same press conference ahead of the release of "Turning Red," director Domee Shi revealed why Mei turns into a giant red panda in the film.