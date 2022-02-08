Pixar's Domee Shi And Lindsey Collins Bring Awkward Life To Turning Red - Exclusive Interview

"Turning Red" is a huge moment for Asian representation in a Pixar film, and I love that you call it an "Asian tween fever dream." That was such a great tagline. How important was it to tell this story, and what elements did you want to include specifically?

Domee Shi: I've had a lot of responsibility in telling this story, but also a lot of excitement too. I feel like films, they open you up and introduce the audience into a world, sometimes that they don't know much about. This is my opportunity to introduce non-Asian audiences to the very specific life of this quirky, 13-year-old Chinese Canadian girl.

With this movie, we really wanted to touch on this universal theme of growing up and dealing with changes in your body and your relationship with your mom and your friends, but tell it in a culturally specific way, which makes it unique and memorable and interesting. You can see that in all of the details of Mei's family temple, of her household, of her everyday life with her mom, making dumplings and watching soap operas on TV.

That was one of my personal favorite scenes, because it's so mundane, but also very cool to kind of show people that "This is the day to day." You see her dad in the background, cooking in the kitchen, which is ... That's normal in a lot of Chinese households. The dads cook as much as the moms do, and that was a really cool detail that we were able to include in the movie. I think with this movie, hopefully we can redefine what a universal story looks like and what kinds of characters can be in universal stories and that people of all backgrounds can relate to it in some way.

Lindsey Collins: Yeah, everything Domee said. She brought such a specificity of character to this film and did from the very first pitch. There was a real charm and desire for us to let her show this movie or show these characters in a way, because they were so specific and unique. It was [also] the fact that we were going to tell a very bold and unapologetic story about growing up as a tween girl and all that entails.

It was so great to have it grounded in this specificity of character. It didn't feel like we were being overly simplistic or stereotypical in our portrayal of these girls and her mom. There was something really lovely about the specificity of the cultural kind of representation and of Domee's personal story, as we tried to show this very different and in-your-face portrayal of going through puberty and going [through it] and all the messiness that entails. It really worked.