The Surprising '90s Trends That Inspired Turning Red

Disney and Pixar's latest movie, "Turning Red," is set to hit our screens on March 11 when it streams exclusively on Disney+. Not only is the movie visually stunning, it also draws inspiration from a time period that many readers will have lived through, and that's the '90s. While the film is technically set in the early 2000s, several key things from '90s culture make their way into the film, which only adds to the popping pastel color palette and unique story of "Turning Red."

The movie follows 13-year-old Mei Lee, a seemingly ordinary Chinese Canadian teen who turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets nervous or overexcited. Throw a cheesy boy band, an overbearing mom, and a close knit group of besties into the mix, and you'll see why "Turning Red" is such a compelling movie.

Looper was lucky enough to attend a "Turning Red" press conference, at which director Domee Shi revealed which '90s trends inspired the look and feel of the film.