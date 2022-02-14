New Image From Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Reveals A Key Introduction

The second trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" dropped Sunday, and to say things are getting crazy in the MCU would be a Shuma Gorath-sized understatement. From alternate realities to rumors of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Marvel's infamous Illuminati showing up, it appears there will be no shortage of awesomeness — or speculation of such — when it comes to the studio's next biggest film release.

As we already know, the Sam Raimi-directed sequel will see Benedict Cumberbatch back in his now-iconic role of Doctor Strange, along with actors Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor as their respective characters, Wong and Mordo, and Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer. Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the cast as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, with her character helping Strange tackle the various problems associated with his multiverse mess-up in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

But there's at least one more major Marvel hero from the comics that's also confirmed to team up with the sorcerer, and thanks to a new image making the rounds online Monday, Feb. 14, we know she'll likely be playing a pivotal role in "Multiverse of Madness."