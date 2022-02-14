Willa Fitzgerald Gets Candid About Wes Craven's Legacy And Her Scream: The TV Series Role - Exclusive

When it comes to the most significant influences on modern horror, Wes Craven stands at the forefront. Craven redefined the slasher genre between his work on "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Scream." In 1996, his work on the original "Scream" film helped birth the meta-horror genre, creating a blueprint for similar films that have popped up in the decades since its release. The franchise hinges on poking fun of scary movies by highlighting its most ridiculous tropes and bumping up the drama (and ridiculousness) several notches.

In addition to the five popular "Scream" films in the franchise, MTV launched "Scream: The TV Series" in 2015, with Willa Fitzgerald taking over the final girl slot from Neve Campbell. With a fresh look for Ghostface and a new slate of tormented teens, the show lived on for two seasons before its Season 3 reboot in 2019 — with no new episodes since then.

"Reacher" star Willa Fitzgerald spoke to Looper during an exclusive interview where she got candid about Wes Craven's legacy on the horror genre, how involved he was in "Scream: The TV Series," and whether or not she'd be willing to reprise her TV role or appear in any future "Scream" movie sequels.