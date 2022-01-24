Scream's Neve Campbell And David Arquette Reminisce About Working With Wes Craven - Exclusive

On what it was like working with Craven on the first four "Scream" films and tackling the new one without him, Campbell said, "Wes was a master. He was the best with this genre. Well, with other genres as well, but just a phenomenal talent and amazing energy and a father figure to us." As much as Craven irrevocably altered fans' lives, he impacted the actors lucky enough to work with him even more. Campbell added on Craven's legacy, "And truly changed our lives in the most wonderful ways and fun to work with. So we miss him, and he was well missed on this film. We felt his absence, but we certainly felt his presence as well."

While Craven may not have been physically on the "Scream" (2022) set, that doesn't mean he wasn't a significant presence. Campbell made sure that the film reflected precisely what the late director would have wanted. "He was talked about every day, and we were always discussing, 'Would Wes do it this way? Would he do it that way?,'" Campbell recalled. "The directors wanted that input because they're uber fans of his. They became directors because of Wes. They made 'Ready or Not' because of these 'Scream' movies, so there couldn't have been better directors to come on board, and I really think they've done him right. I think Wes would be proud of them." The movie is essentially a love letter to Craven and the OG film, so that definitely tracks.

Arquette shared Craven's impact on him as an actor and a person, adding, "Wes was such a mentor [to me, and] such an incredible person ... He really helped me as an actor and as a human. I can't say enough about him."