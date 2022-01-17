We Finally Know Who Ethan Hawke Is Playing In Moon Knight

According to the closed captioning for the first "Moon Knight" trailer, it looks like Ethan Hawke will be playing Dr. Arthur Harrow. While it's amazing to know who the talented actor is finally playing, it's interesting to see it's a character with not a long history in Marvel Comics. Dr. Harrow only appears in one issue — "Moon Knight: Fist of Konshu Vol. 2" #2 from 1985. However, having a short stint in the "Moon Knight" storyline doesn't make him any less menacing.

Moon Knight works with Dr. Victoria Gail to take down Dr. Harrow in this particular comic story. Dr. Harrow suffers from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which causes him to have a facial disfigurement. There's no sign of this in the trailer, as Ethan Hawke appears to have an unaffected face. That doesn't mean something grim isn't imminent for his character, though. Taking inspiration from the Nazis in World War II, Dr. Harrow starts experimenting on human patients and tries to make them impervious to pain. These experiments lead to zombie-like soldiers who are sent to murder Dr. Gail when she gets too close to the truth.

Despite being tracked down by Moon Knight and Dr. Gail underneath a Mayan pyramid, Dr. Harrow is able to escape. It's later revealed that he's working for O.M.N.I.U.M. It's always possible that Hawke's character will also take inspiration from other Moon Knight villains, but at least now we know who serves as the base. In the trailer, he appears to have followers who bow to him, but we'll have to see exactly what this all means when the series finally debuts.

"Moon Knight" debuts on March 30 on Disney+.