Chris Miller And Phil Lord Tease More Info About Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sequels - Exclusive

Superhero movies are among the biggest box office draws today, and there may be no more popular onscreen superhero than Spider-Man. Who could have predicted that one of the most beloved superhero movies ever would become the animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?" The film wasn't part of a larger cinematic universe and centered on the character Miles Morales, a recent addition to the Marvel comics universe who picks up the Spider-Man mantle from the far more well-known Peter Parker.

However, "Into the Spider-Verse" was a creative triumph. Critically and commercially revered, the movie was an innovative, humorous, and action-packed exploration of the world of Spider-Man, and its smart character development and vibrant animation set it apart from the other beloved superhero films.

Behind the production were the visionary imaginations of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Lord penned the story for "Into the Spider-Verse" and co-wrote the screenplay, and the pair produced the movie, earning an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Given that success, it's no surprise that a two-part sequel is coming to theaters, with "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" premiering on October 7, 2022 and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two)" coming out sometime in 2023. This time, Lord and Miller are co-writing the screenplay (with David Callaham), ensuring the movies will retain their entertaining combination of clever comedy and endearing heart.

Lord and Miller sat down exclusively with Looper to discuss their work on "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" including the pressure to top themselves, what's in store for Miles Morales, and what the sequels have in common with their Apple TV+ series, "The Afterparty."