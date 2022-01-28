Chris Miller And Phil Lord On The Afterparty And The More Ambitious Spider-Verse Sequels - Exclusive Interview

I loved "The Afterparty" and I was wondering, Chris, how did you come up with the idea for the show?

Chris Miller: Well, it was an idea I had about 11 or 12 years ago, crazily enough. I've always been a huge fan of murder mysteries. I grew up reading Agatha Christie and watching "Columbo" and movies like "Clue" and "Last of Sheila" and anything I could get my hands on, really. I always wanted to try and figure out how to manufacture a good murder mystery and then had the idea to do it in this "Rashomon" way, where you have each character get to tell their version of the night, and that gives you, in total, a picture of what really happened. That seemed like a really fun idea. I wrote it as a movie, [but then] we got sidetracked making a bunch of other movies and shows and stuff with "Lego" and the "Jump Streets" and the "Spidermanses."

We came up for air a couple of years ago and looked at the script and realized that in a movie format, you've got less than two hours to tell the story. You don't have enough time to dig into each of these characters' perspectives, and if you opened it up to a series, you could give each character their own episode and they could really get more complex and nuanced and [you can] see them as a whole person. The point of the show is that we all see the world through our own lenses. But maybe you see people as two-dimensional or caricatures of people or stereotypes and then, if you see the world through their eyes for a bit, you realize they're more complex and surprising than you expected. It grew from there and became what it is today.