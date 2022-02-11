Kevin Costner Opens Up About Yellowstone's Surprising Success

In an interview published around the airing of its third season, series lead Kevin Costner revealed that he wasn't always planning on sticking around modern Western family drama "Yellowstone" for the long haul. Rather, the show was initially supposed to be limited to 10 episodes, which, for TV newcomer Costner, seemingly helped sell him on the role. After "Yellowstone" pushed past what was going to be its end, however, Costner decided to continue along with it.

"Yellowstone" is, of course, a hugely popular series. Most recently, its Season 4 finale was watched by an audience 79% larger than that of the final episode of Season 3. Also at the season's end, viewership data determined that "Yellowstone" was the most popular TV show in all of 2021 among viewers between the ages of 18-45 and 25-54. Arguably making this and other such accomplishments even more impressive is the fact that new episodes premiere exclusively on cable, with no availability through streaming services as has become the norm in recent years.

In light of these successes, Costner recently shared some new insight into what he thinks of the ways in which "Yellowstone" continues to grow, years after its premiere.