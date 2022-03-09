Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Teases A Jedi Story 50 Years In The Making

Most "Star Wars" fans have been desperate to see Ewan McGregor return to the galaxy far, far away as Obi-Wan Kenobi ever since "Revenge of the Sith" arrived in theaters back in 2005. McGregor's portrayal was perhaps the most universally loved piece of those often-maligned prequel films. The outcry only grew louder when Disney and Lucasfilm started spinning off movies like "Rogue One" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Since the big "Obi-Wan Kenobi" announcement, however, Disney has managed to keep the series under wraps with minimal leaks about what to expect from the show. We've had a bit of exciting casting news, but that's really been it.

At last, we have an actual trailer for the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. It drops viewers into the "Star Wars" universe 10 years after "Revenge of the Sith," with the Empire at the height of its power and the Rebel Alliance on its heels. Kenobi is in hiding under an assumed name on the desert planet Tatooine, but clearly this new adventure is going to disrupt the Jedi's peaceful exile.