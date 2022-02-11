DC 2022 Movies Teaser Offers First Tantalizing Glimpses Of Black Adam, The Flash, And More
It's a great time to be a comic book fan, as there is a horde of superhero movies heading to the big screen in the coming months from some truly talented directors and writers. Many DC fans are eagerly awaiting Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson as the titular Dark Knight in a brand new iteration of Gotham City. The film follows Bruce Wayne in his second year of crime-fighting, so this isn't yet another version of his origin story.
The Caped Crusader isn't Warner Bros.' only offering for 2022, though, as Dwayne Johnson's long-anticipated "Black Adam," which is being helmed by "House of Wax" director Jaume Collet-Serra, arrives on July 29.
But wait, there's more! DC also has "The Flash" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" slated for release later in the year, on November 4 and December 16, respectively. And that's not even to mention "Batgirl," the upcoming HBO Max original starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon (although it's worth pointing out that it doesn't yet have an official release date).
Now, fans have been treated to a first glimpse of DC's 2022 movies in a tantalizing new teaser.
The world needs heroes
DC and Warner Bros. have released a glorious trailer full of fresh footage bearing the tagline "The world needs heroes." The minute-long teaser showcases "The Batman," "Black Adam," "The Flash," and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." While "The Batman" footage has been seen before, there is plenty of new stuff that offers a look at what's ahead — including the first shots of the Justice Society of America in "Black Adam."
Not only does the trailer reveal Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, but it also highlights Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone. The team's costumes look like they've been perfectly translated from the comics, just with different armor and materials than spandex, which isn't necessarily a bad thing!
From there, it also shows a quick look at Ezra Miller's Barry Allen in "The Flash." We even hear Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne explaining that Allen can visit "any timeline," referring back to how his super-speed lets him time-travel. The trailer also shows off a better look at Allen's bright red cowl, which has yellow lenses to cover his eyes. There are even a few shots of a regal Jason Momoa sitting on the Atlantean throne as Arthur Curry in the "Aquaman" sequel from director James Wan, alongside a quick shot of his new dark blue stealth suit.
Unfortunately, the teaser doesn't reveal anything from Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah's "Batgirl" but considering the solo movie is still in production, it's not all that surprising. All in all, the trailer is an exciting look at the future of the DCEU, and there's still more to come.