DC 2022 Movies Teaser Offers First Tantalizing Glimpses Of Black Adam, The Flash, And More

It's a great time to be a comic book fan, as there is a horde of superhero movies heading to the big screen in the coming months from some truly talented directors and writers. Many DC fans are eagerly awaiting Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson as the titular Dark Knight in a brand new iteration of Gotham City. The film follows Bruce Wayne in his second year of crime-fighting, so this isn't yet another version of his origin story.

The Caped Crusader isn't Warner Bros.' only offering for 2022, though, as Dwayne Johnson's long-anticipated "Black Adam," which is being helmed by "House of Wax" director Jaume Collet-Serra, arrives on July 29.

But wait, there's more! DC also has "The Flash" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" slated for release later in the year, on November 4 and December 16, respectively. And that's not even to mention "Batgirl," the upcoming HBO Max original starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon (although it's worth pointing out that it doesn't yet have an official release date).

Now, fans have been treated to a first glimpse of DC's 2022 movies in a tantalizing new teaser.