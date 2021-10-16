Who Is The Batman In The DC Fandome Flash Teaser?

Listening closely to "The Flash" teaser reveals that Michael Keaton is narrating, and it's his iconic version of the Caped Crusader who shows up at the end of the video. "Tell me something," Bruce Wayne begins. "You can go anywhere you want, right? Any timeline. Any universe. Why do you want to stay and fight to save this woman? You changed the future, and you changed the past."

Since "The Flash" is confirmed to take inspiration from the "Flashpoint" comics (via Collider), it looks like Barry is traveling back in time to save his late mother. Bruce's monologue suggests he doesn't know why Barry is doing whatever he is doing, but the duo appears to team up at the end of the trailer as they are both in their suits, along with Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and a second, more bulked up Barry played by Ezra Miller as well. While Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne is also set to appear in "The Flash," he is not present in the first sneak peek. There is no mistaking that this cowl belongs to Keaton's Batman, evident in the tall, pointy tips of the ears.

This tease is only the tip of the iceberg for what's to come in "The Flash," and fans can expect a full-length trailer in the coming months. The film is set to land in theaters on November 4, 2022.