CSI: Vegas Season 2 Is Making It Official With One Of The Original Cast Members

As has become relatively common for sequels in the years since "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" prominently featured an aged Harrison Ford as Han Solo, Season 1 of "CSI" sequel series "CSI: Vegas" likewise includes a couple of original "CSI" stars alongside its numerous additions to the franchise.

While "CSI: Vegas" will soon be returning for a second season, it's doing so without its Han Solos, so to speak. First, William Petersen, who portrays Dr. Gil Grissom, revealed in December that his initial contract was limited to 10 episodes, and he decided not to stay on for any longer than what that contract stipulated. Then, in January, Sara Sidle actor Jorja Fox announced that she will likewise be absent from Season 2 after deciding that she didn't want to separate Grissom and Sara from one another.

Once their departures were confirmed, however, news began to circulate that the producers of "CSI: Vegas" were working on securing the return of Marg Helgenberg, another actor from the original run of "CSI." Now it's official: Helgenberg will reprise her role as Catherine Willows in "CSI: Vegas" Season 2.