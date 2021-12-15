The Real Reason William Petersen Isn't Returning For CSI: Vegas Season 2

According to many sources, including Variety, William Petersen only committed to showing up as a regular character in Season 1. He was contracted for all 10 episodes, with no intention of taking it forward. The good news is he will be around for Season 2 and beyond as an executive producer. But we don't know much about how involved he will be behind the scenes, or if it will just be an honorary title that he will hold onto while he moves on with his career.

Fans are having a bittersweet reaction to the news on social media, with many of them being sympathetic and understanding about the actor's departure from the show. According to TMZ, Petersen was suffering from exhaustion to the point where he had to be hospitalized back in August for essentially working too much. This likely had something to do with his decision not to return for Season 2. Regardless of his reasons, he will clearly be missed. The show's Twitter account published a short clip of him and Fox — who played husband and wife on the show — and their journey through love as a tribute to his time on the series. Fox also retweeted it with an emoji of a man and a woman and a heart between them.