Is Jorja Fox Really Leaving CSI: Vegas?

While "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" may have wrapped up in 2015 (via IMDb), the series was partially rebooted upon the premiere of "CSI: Vegas" in 2021. Whereas previous spinoffs like "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY" introduced entirely new characters and locales to the franchise, "CSI: Vegas" brought back a couple of fan favorites from the original series for the first time since its conclusion.

"CSI: Vegas" is currently slated to return for a second season on a date that has yet to be announced, likely during the latter half of 2022. That said, the upcoming slate of "CSI: Vegas" episodes will be absent William Petersen, who first portrayed Dr. Gil Grissom in the original "CSI" series before reprising the character for "CSI: Vegas." As it turns out, Petersen only ever planned on appearing in "CSI: Vegas" for its first 10 episodes. Moving forward, Petersen will function as an executive producer in an unspecified capacity.

In the fiction of "CSI," Grissom is married to forensic scientist Sara Sidle, a character similarly portrayed by actor Jorja Fox in both "CSI" and "CSI: Vegas." Petersen's departure, therefore, implicitly brought Fox's presence in Season 2 of the new series into question.