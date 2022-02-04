CSI: Vegas May Bring Back Another Fan-Favorite Character For Season 2

"CSI Vegas" is going to look a lot different in Season 1 than it did in Season 2.

The show was originally sold as an "epilog" series to the original "CSI," the long-running high tech police procedural that ran for 14 seasons from 2000 to 2015, and only planned to last for ten episodes. "CSI Vegas'" first season did so well in the ratings that CBS is bringing it back for another go-round.

Problem is, the show's star, William Petersen, who plays the mercurial fan favorite Gil Grissom, won't be returning, since he only committed to the one season. His co-star, Jorja Fox, aka Sara Sidle, decided not to return to the show as well, explaining that since Grissom and Sidle are counterparts, she had no place on the show. Then, cast member Mel Rodriguez, who played Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez, also announced that he wouldn't be returning.

The shake-ups keep coming. After the departure of three of its main cast, "CSI Vegas" will be adding a familiar face for the second season.