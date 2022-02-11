The Netflix Marvel Series Are Leaving The Streamer Sooner Than You Think

It's been quite some time since Netflix first introduced Steven DeKnight's "Daredevil" series back in 2015 with Charlie Cox starring as Matt Murdock, the Man Without Fear. The gritty show takes place inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it feels set apart from the high-flying nature of the Avengers. Murdock is a street-level hero — helping people by day as a struggling lawyer with his legal partner and best friend, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), while defending the streets as Daredevil by night. The Netflix universe grew bigger in the same year with "Jessica Jones" starring Krysten Ritter as the eponymous alcoholic superhero-turned-private-eye.

From there, "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist" also expanded the ongoing story of the Hand taking over New York ahead of the crossover series, "The Defenders." The end of the series left Matt Murdock's fate up in the air until "Daredevil" Season 3 — but he eventually finds his way back to Hell's Kitchen.

Although Netflix canceled all of its Marvel shows in 2018, fans were keen to see the various heroes show up elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thankfully, Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — and it seems likely that he'll suit up as the Hornhead again in the future. That's why it was so surprising to hear rumors beginning to percolate that Netflix was about to lose all of its Marvel series — quickly and at once.

Unfortunately for those subscribers still holding out hope, a senior person at Netflix with close knowledge of the rights situation vis-a-vis these Marvel characters and shows has confirmed to /Film on background that they will all be leaving the streamer much sooner than you think.