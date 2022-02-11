The Netflix Marvel Series Are Leaving The Streamer Sooner Than You Think
It's been quite some time since Netflix first introduced Steven DeKnight's "Daredevil" series back in 2015 with Charlie Cox starring as Matt Murdock, the Man Without Fear. The gritty show takes place inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it feels set apart from the high-flying nature of the Avengers. Murdock is a street-level hero — helping people by day as a struggling lawyer with his legal partner and best friend, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), while defending the streets as Daredevil by night. The Netflix universe grew bigger in the same year with "Jessica Jones" starring Krysten Ritter as the eponymous alcoholic superhero-turned-private-eye.
From there, "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist" also expanded the ongoing story of the Hand taking over New York ahead of the crossover series, "The Defenders." The end of the series left Matt Murdock's fate up in the air until "Daredevil" Season 3 — but he eventually finds his way back to Hell's Kitchen.
Although Netflix canceled all of its Marvel shows in 2018, fans were keen to see the various heroes show up elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thankfully, Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — and it seems likely that he'll suit up as the Hornhead again in the future. That's why it was so surprising to hear rumors beginning to percolate that Netflix was about to lose all of its Marvel series — quickly and at once.
Unfortunately for those subscribers still holding out hope, a senior person at Netflix with close knowledge of the rights situation vis-a-vis these Marvel characters and shows has confirmed to /Film on background that they will all be leaving the streamer much sooner than you think.
The Netflix Marvel series will leave the streamer in March
There's been a renewed outpouring of love for Charlie Cox's "Daredevil" since his "No Way Home" cameo, and many fans are keen to see Marvel continue his story. Although there were rumors that a reboot was in the works, they were quickly debunked by writer David Hayter, who admitted to misreading a story. But Kevin Feige wouldn't bring Cox back for just a simple cameo in the "Spider-Man" sequel without the intention of using him again in the future. The British star even told HeyUGuys' Scott Davis that there's a "chance" he could play Daredevil for the next 10 years.
So it's interesting, then, that the Marvel series will leave Netflix in March. When watching any of the shows, a message pops up that reads "This show is available until 1st March" (via GamesRadar+). It's not clear why they're leaving the service, or where they're heading next — but Disney+ seems as likely a candidate as any. There have been plenty of theories about Daredevil's return, as many fans have speculated that he could even show up in the "She-Hulk" Disney+ series — because Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is also a lawyer like Murdock.
Only time will tell.