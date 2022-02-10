How Die Hard Inspired Robert Pattinson's Harry Potter Role
Robert Pattinson has already had an incredibly impressive career in the last two decades, starring in the likes of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," "The Twilight Saga," "Good Time," and "The Lighthouse." Of course comic book fans are excited to see his intense version of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" — a new reimagining of the classic DC vigilante — and the first trailers teased the hero's unique ferocity as he brutally beats up goons in Gotham City. It's a far cry away from his time at the Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry, that's for sure.
Wizarding World fans will remember that Pattinson plays Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) rival in the Triwizard Tournament, Cedric Diggory. The older Hufflepuff student is meant to be the only contender from Hogwarts, until Harry's name also shoots out of the Goblet of Fire. They have a strange dynamic at first, as the rest of the students take sides on who they want to win in the competition — but neither of them dislike each other, so it creates a slightly awkward atmosphere. They are on friendly terms, even helping each other with the various tasks in the tournament ... until they both get zapped to an eerie graveyard to face Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) that is. Ultimatel,y Voldemort kills Cedric before the battle really kicks off, proving that he's every bit as deadly as his legacy implies.
But Pattinson recently revealed the surprising way that Bruce Willis' "Die Hard" series inspired his approach to his "Harry Potter" role.
Robert Pattinson held his wand like a gun
Although most of the "Harry Potter" cast members had already gotten used to holding their wands over the three films before "Goblet of Fire," it took Robert Pattinson a little longer because he was a newcomer to the franchise. He opened up about joining the series during a video for GQ where he breaks down his most iconic characters. Pattinson explained he felt "dorky" holding the wand like a normal wizard would, noting that, "I remember holding a wand and thinking that it felt so dorky to hold it like a magic wand."
The star revealed that he was inspired by the "Die Hard" movies when it came to using the magical weapon, saying "so I'm holding it like a gun with two hands, thinking I'm in like a Die Hard movie." Pattinson also pointed out that in some scenes he even aimed down the wand like it was a pistol, adding "I think I even have one eye closed when I'm looking down, like it's got a viewfinder on it."
To be fair, some of the spells the wizards use in the films are just as powerful as guns, so it's an understandable technique. And hey, at least his gun-wand approach came in handy for his later films like "Good Time" and Christopher Nolan's "Tenet." Jokes aside, let's be honest — it'd be fascinating to see what "Die Hard" would've looked like if there were wands involved instead of machine guns. Admittedly, "Now I have a wand, ho ho ho!" doesn't have the same ring to it.