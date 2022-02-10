How Die Hard Inspired Robert Pattinson's Harry Potter Role

Robert Pattinson has already had an incredibly impressive career in the last two decades, starring in the likes of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," "The Twilight Saga," "Good Time," and "The Lighthouse." Of course comic book fans are excited to see his intense version of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" — a new reimagining of the classic DC vigilante — and the first trailers teased the hero's unique ferocity as he brutally beats up goons in Gotham City. It's a far cry away from his time at the Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry, that's for sure.

Wizarding World fans will remember that Pattinson plays Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) rival in the Triwizard Tournament, Cedric Diggory. The older Hufflepuff student is meant to be the only contender from Hogwarts, until Harry's name also shoots out of the Goblet of Fire. They have a strange dynamic at first, as the rest of the students take sides on who they want to win in the competition — but neither of them dislike each other, so it creates a slightly awkward atmosphere. They are on friendly terms, even helping each other with the various tasks in the tournament ... until they both get zapped to an eerie graveyard to face Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) that is. Ultimatel,y Voldemort kills Cedric before the battle really kicks off, proving that he's every bit as deadly as his legacy implies.

But Pattinson recently revealed the surprising way that Bruce Willis' "Die Hard" series inspired his approach to his "Harry Potter" role.