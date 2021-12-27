New The Batman Trailer Provides The Action-Packed Look We've All Been Waiting For

While comic book films are all the rage these days, perhaps no comic book character has the lasting impact on the big screen that Batman does. Many popular directors and actors have been behind and in front of the camera when it comes to the character, but perhaps no iteration has been as popular as Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, which kicked off with 2005's "Batman Begins" and ended with 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises." Still, the upcoming film from Matt Reeves, which is entitled simply "The Batman," has generated plenty of hype since its first trailer dropped.

Starring Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman, the film will focus on the vigilante's second year as the caped crusader and his battle with the Riddler (Paul Dano). The first trailer for "The Batman" introduced a dark and edgy take on the character, and some fans have continued to speculate that the film could potentially be R-rated. It certainly would not be a first for a DC film. Other than that first trailer, however, things have been quiet on the Gotham front.

Well, at least until now, with the official release of the second trailer for Matt Reeves' "The Batman," which provides our best look yet at Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman.