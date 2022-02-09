Ewan McGregor's Enthusiasm For The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Is Exactly What Star Wars Fans Need Right Now

If Ewan McGregor has any misgivings about stepping back into the iconic role almost 20 years after the prequel trilogy wrapped up with "Revenge of the Sith," he doesn't show it. "Oh my gosh, well I loved playing him again," said McGregor, before acknowledging that the prequels written and directed by George Lucas weren't exactly universally beloved.

"I mean it's quite interesting, after the experience of making the first three films and living through sort of their reception in the world, which wasn't always glowing," admits McGregor. "And then now, meeting the generation who we made those films for, the children then – and now, people in their late teens or early 20s, those people who were kids who we made those films for, they loved them."

The "Star Wars" prequel trilogy hasn't exactly been a primary touchstone for Disney's new "Star Wars" installments, which have tended to draw upon the original trilogy for their inspirations. But if what McGregor is saying here is accurate, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will be a show for the fans who grew up with the prequel trilogy as well as older, more seasoned "Star Wars" fans.

McGregor also confirmed another great piece of news for anybody who grew up with the "Star Wars" prequels: "I think it's no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker."