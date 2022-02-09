The Last Kingdom Season 5 Trailer Reveals The Bloody Path To Uhtred's Destiny

On Netflix, as in life, all good things must come to an end, including epic tales about part-Dane, part-Saxon warriors with impossibly beautiful hair, and an unrelenting determination to seek out and conquer their destiny. Season 5 of "The Last Kingdom" will, sadly, be the series' last. But before you break out your mourning attire and prepare yourself for the emotional descent that inevitably accompanies the death of a beloved series, try and remember two things: one, that a whole 10 episodes still await, and two, that the recently released trailer for Season 5 contains more than enough mayhem and melodrama to subsist on for at least a few months (via YouTube).

The Season 4 finale left viewers with a number of questions, including what will become of Uhtred's (Alexander Dreymon) long-held plan to take back Bebbanburg, particularly now that he's been placed in charge of King Edward's (Timothy Innes) bastard son, Æthelstan of Wessex. Fans are also eager to learn the fate of Millie Brady's Æthelflæd (aka The Lady of Mercia), Eliza Butterworth's Aelswith, and that of the Danish leader whose fierce devotion to her Viking beliefs makes her a kind of foil to Aelswith, Uhtred's former lover Brida (Emily Cox). Though the trailer implies a few answers to these questions, it wisely leaves viewers with several more, even as it reveals some of the bloody battles Uhtred must undertake in order to achieve his destiny.