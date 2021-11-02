Why The Final Morbius Trailer Has Spider-Man Fans Scratching Their Heads

As great as it is for comic book fans to spot intentional bits of comic-related goodness, what's on show so far feels like a mish-mash of just about every Spider-Man property going. For example, the aforementioned bit of artwork on the wall, while potentially referring to Tom Holland's avenging arachnid (whom we last saw framed for the murder of Mysterio), is actually a still from the PS4 "Spider-Man" game (via IGN). As far as locations go, the Oscorp building, while making an apparent reference to Norman Osborn, AKA Green Goblin, is adorned with the same logo used in Andrew Garfield's "Amazing Spider-Man" stint. There's also the final gag in the trailer as Morbius refers to Tom Hardy's inky body snatcher, "Venom," who himself acknowledged Holland's Peter Parker in the "Let There Be Carnage" post-credit scene.

It's certainly something that isn't going overlooked by fans, who have already highlighted their observations of a world that seems a bit lost. Following the trailer release, DOOM Studios pitched their take on how Sony would answer the burning questions in the YouTube comments, with "Spider-Man fans: Is this Tobey, Andrew's or Tom's universe?" and a hypothetical answer came from Sony: "Everything combined." So far, it's a reasonably accurate response, but perhaps coming events could finally clear things up with a simple split of the multiverse.