Jared Leto Goes Full Vampire In The New Trailer For Morbius
There's only a few months to go until Jared Leto's "Morbius" creeps into theaters as Sony's own Marvel universe continues to push forward. The film follows Dr. Michael Morbius, who suffers from a rare blood disease and is determined to find a cure, and he eventually experiments on himself using a rare species of bat which transforms him into a living vampire. Much like 2018's "Venom" and 2021's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," the film is leaning into the darker side of the Marvel universe.
Fans are already intrigued by "Morbius" because the first trailer included graffiti of Spider-Man with the word "murderer" plastered over it. This seemingly suggests that this takes place in the MCU around the time that the world thinks Peter Parker (Tom Holland) killed Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). It also featured a surprise cameo from Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes, AKA the Vulture.
After the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" post-credits scene, it'll be interesting to see how the Jared Leto film fits into Marvel's ever-growing tapestry. The final "Morbius" trailer has even more surprises up its sleeve.
The monstrous Michael Morbius
The final trailer quickly gets Morbius' backstory out of the way to put his monstrous transformation in the spotlight, showing off his impressive abilities and a startling new look. His gray face, upturned nose and pointed ears are all taken straight from his design in the comics (although he probably won't wind up wearing a black and red jumpsuit with an over-the-top collar). The footage sees Morbius using echolocation, as well as a gliding ability, which could make for some interesting action set pieces throughout the film. It also reveals that after his transformation, Morbius goes missing for two months. He even kills a number of people on a ship heading back to the U.S. — so it isn't surprising that he's quickly thrown into a prison jumpsuit.
There's also a number of interesting Spider-Man Easter eggs scattered across the trailer, with an Oscorp building briefly making an appearance — which is obviously a nod to Norman Osborn and the Green Goblin. Peter Parker's comic book workplace, Horizon Labs, also shows up in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot. A Daily Bugle headline reads "Black Cat: Friend or Foe?" referencing another one of Spidey's longtime adversaries. Michael Keaton's Vulture also briefly shows up, telling the vampire to stay in touch, and Leto's anti-hero even jokingly calls himself Venom at the end of the trailer, so clearly the symbiote has made the headlines.
Sony is clearly pushing hard to flesh out its "Spider-Man" Universe, and it'll be interesting to see if "Morbius" sets the stage for other spin-off movies. Let's just hope Sony doesn't try to cram too much into the film so the living vampire can flourish in his own bloodsucking ways.
"Morbius" arrives in theaters on January 28, 2022.