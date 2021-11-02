Jared Leto Goes Full Vampire In The New Trailer For Morbius

There's only a few months to go until Jared Leto's "Morbius" creeps into theaters as Sony's own Marvel universe continues to push forward. The film follows Dr. Michael Morbius, who suffers from a rare blood disease and is determined to find a cure, and he eventually experiments on himself using a rare species of bat which transforms him into a living vampire. Much like 2018's "Venom" and 2021's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," the film is leaning into the darker side of the Marvel universe.

Fans are already intrigued by "Morbius" because the first trailer included graffiti of Spider-Man with the word "murderer" plastered over it. This seemingly suggests that this takes place in the MCU around the time that the world thinks Peter Parker (Tom Holland) killed Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). It also featured a surprise cameo from Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes, AKA the Vulture.

After the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" post-credits scene, it'll be interesting to see how the Jared Leto film fits into Marvel's ever-growing tapestry. The final "Morbius" trailer has even more surprises up its sleeve.