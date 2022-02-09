Who Is The Actor In GM's 'The Second Banana' Super Bowl 2022 Commercial?

It's become a common practice for companies to release trailers for their commercials prior to the big game. That's precisely what GM has done; while we don't have the actual commercial yet, it's come out with a teaser talking all about how great it is to be number two. After all, being number one is overrated. And at the end, we finally see what they were getting at with the reveal of Dr. Evil's (Mike Myers) henchman, Young Number 2, played by Rob Lowe.

We don't see much of him, only getting a small tease that he'll make a larger appearance on February 13. And at the end of the ad, he showcases his evil laugh. It would seem that GM is going all in on an "Austin Powers" spoof, as there's another preemptive ad out there where Myers assumes the mantle of Dr. Evil once again where he also giggles in villainous glee.

While the announcement of "Austin Powers 4" seems unlikely, it'll be interesting to see what GM has up its sleeve.