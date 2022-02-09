Jason Momoa Teams Up With The American Pickers For A New Show
While Jason Momoa is best known for his roles in "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones," the actor is delving into the world of reality television with his upcoming Discovery docuseries. "On the Roam" will follow the "Dune" star as he tours the United States to share the stories of people making a mark in their industries, from artists to musicians to athletes.
"'On the Roam' is an endless quest for me to discover extraordinary people and places," said Momoa. "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Discovery on this journey" (via Discovery).
"This is a series about finding your personal inspiration through exploration and immersing yourself in other people's passions and processes," explained Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer at Discovery.
While details about the show are still fairly unknown, Momoa shared behind-the-scenes pictures revealing that it will crossover with the experienced antique collectors from "American Pickers."
Here's a sneak peek at their collaboration.
Jason Momoa, Mike Wolfe, and antique motorcycles
A crossover between "On the Roam" and "American Pickers" may seem unexpected, but Jason Momoa and Mike Wolfe have a mutual love of vintage motorcycles. Both shared pictures from their time together in Nashville on Instagram, with Momoa saying that he was "excited to show everyone" their experience.
Similarly, Wolfe expressed his gratitude for being involved with the show. "Excited to be a piece to the puzzle of your new project. Antique motorcycles are the vehicles that brought us together. Storytellers, Iowa boys, and constantly on the roam. Love you brother," he wrote.
Their friendship can be traced back to a September 2020 post from Wolfe, where he thanked Momoa for "(reminding) me why I do what I do." He went on to praise the actor's "fierce love of storytelling and unwavering fight to show the world how bad a** we all can be."
Unsurprisingly, the older pictures also show the two checking out antique motorcycles. No doubt, their reverence for the bikes will be explored in their episode of "On the Roam."