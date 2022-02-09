Jason Momoa Teams Up With The American Pickers For A New Show

While Jason Momoa is best known for his roles in "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones," the actor is delving into the world of reality television with his upcoming Discovery docuseries. "On the Roam" will follow the "Dune" star as he tours the United States to share the stories of people making a mark in their industries, from artists to musicians to athletes.

"'On the Roam' is an endless quest for me to discover extraordinary people and places," said Momoa. "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Discovery on this journey" (via Discovery).

"This is a series about finding your personal inspiration through exploration and immersing yourself in other people's passions and processes," explained Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer at Discovery.

While details about the show are still fairly unknown, Momoa shared behind-the-scenes pictures revealing that it will crossover with the experienced antique collectors from "American Pickers."

Here's a sneak peek at their collaboration.