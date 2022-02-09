Why Braddock From Uncharted Looks So Familiar
Fans of the "Uncharted" video game series have been desperate to see a big screen adaptation of the story for years, and it's finally here.
The film follows Drake as he tries to figure out the truth behind his brother's disappearance, as well as chasing down a treasure worth $5 billion with Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). The duo go up against a vicious treasure hunter who has vast resources to help him on his quest. So it's safe to say the odds are stacked against the duo in the globe-trotting adventure.
Obviously, Sony is aiming to create a new franchise with this newest release, which is why "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland leads the cast as a younger version of the iconic adventurer. That said, Holland and Mark Wahlberg are surrounded by a talented cast in "Uncharted," as "Grey's Anatomy" and "The Wilds" star Sophia Ali plays Drake's love interest, Chloe Frazer. Meanwhile, legendary actor Antonio Banderas is playing their rival hunter, Moncada. The shadowy figure has plenty of operatives working for him, including Tati Gabrielle as his mercenary, Braddock. Here's why Gabrielle might look so familiar.
Tati Gabrielle survives the apocalypse in The 100
The CW audiences might know Tati Gabrielle for role on "The 100," a post-apocalyptic thriller TV series about 100 teenagers who are sent back to a ruined Earth years after humanity has fled the planet. Gabrielle joined the show in Season 4 as Gaia — the daughter of Indra (Adina Porter). She quickly becomes the new Flamekeeper as part of a religious order who dedicate themselves to protecting the "Sacred Flame." Long story short, the Sacred Flame is actually an Artificial Intelligence.
Gaia constantly gets in on the action across the show's sprawling timeline, whether it's the Battle for Eden in Season 5, or in Season 7, Episode 4 "Hesperides" when she's dragged through an anomaly. She later manages to transcend into the collective consciousness of the universe along with the rest of the human race by the end of Season 7. The action-packed nature of Tati Gabrielle's role in "The 100," one of her more notable performances to date, makes it easy to see why Sony recruited the star for "Uncharted."
Tati Gabrielle gets witchy in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tati Gabrielle is possibly best known for her role as Prudence Night in Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," the dark series based on the Archie Comics character from "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Prudence starts off the show as one of Sabrina's enemies, seeing her as a lesser witch because she's half-human.
Prudence is also part of a trio of witches called the 'Weird Sisters,' and they are depicted as have fun by dabbling in dark magic and torture. But the dynamic between the Weird Sisters is also quite touching at times, especially when they get protective over one another. Prudence has an extremely complicated relationship with Sabrina which later pushes the two characters more into 'frenemy' territory.
Prudence's change of heart towards Sabrina largely stems from her hatred surrounding her own father, Faustus Blackwood (Richard Coyle) when she's revealed as his illegitimate daughter. Oh dear. Gabrielle's performance as Prudence has plenty of layers to it, as she also gets to flex her action hero muscles every so often. The witch even becomes an angel of vengeance when she goes hunting for her father along with Ambrose Spellman (Chance Perdomo).
Tati Gabrielle falls for a psychopath in YOU
The star also joined Netflix's psychological thriller "YOU" for Season 3 as Marienne Bellamy, Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) latest obsession, even though he is married to Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Joe works for Marienne at the Madre Lindre library, and it's safe to say her literary expertise goes down well with the former-bookstore manager. They also bond over the fact that they both have children, and they quickly begin a steamy affair. Unsurprisingly, Love takes aim at Marienne by the end of the series, but lets her live when the librarian's daughter walks into the room.
The series shows off more of Gabrielle's acting range, and she slips in nicely among the rest of the cast. If only she could team up with Love to take Joe out of the equation — he's clearly never going to change his ways.
It seems likely that Tati Gabrielle will reprise her role in "YOU" Season 4, since Joe heads to France to find Marienne at the end of Season 3.