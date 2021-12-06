The Ending Of Spencer Explained

Pablo Larraín's "Spencer" stars Kristen Stewart as the late Princess Diana of Wales. Released in 2021, the film is the latest project using the Princess as its centerpiece, however this story offers something new and exciting. Being described in the film's opening as "a fable from a true tragedy," the movie tells a largely fictional story inspired by the real life of Princess Diana. This is extremely different from documentaries about the Princess such as HBO's "Diana: 7 Days That Shook the Windsors", biopics like 2017's "Diana" starring Naomi Watts, or even Netflix's drama series "The Crown" about the royal family.

Larraín gives us a fresh take on Princess Diana unlike we have seen before with an incredible, Oscar-worthy performance from Stewart. "Spencer" follows Diana through three days spent with the royal family in 1991 — Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day. With this setup, "Spencer" depicts what life may have been like for the Princess, trying to bear through the holidays while dealing with the Prince's affair with Camilla Duchess of Cornwall (per Insider) and a family she feels isolated from. Throughout the film, Diana struggles with her sense of belonging and identity, only showing moments of happiness when reminiscing on her childhood or spending time with her children.

The film employs a heavy usage of symbolism in conveying its story and message — all the way up until the very end. Here's what it all means.