Alicia Silverstone Names Some Of Her Biggest Flubs In Clueless - Exclusive

When you star in a movie as a teenager, it's only natural that you might not get some of the raunchier references in the film ... until years later. That was the case with Elisa Donovan's "balls flying at my face" line in "Clueless" when her character Amber doesn't want to partake in gym tennis because of her recent nose job. However, Alicia Silverstone (who played the film's lead Cher Horowitz) has her own pile of references she didn't have quite right at the time of filming, but they mostly have to do with the correct pronunciation of words.

As Silverstone revealed in an interview with Looper, " Well, there was one in particular, which is, I think I say, 'The Haiteeans.' I didn't know it's 'The Haitians,' and I just kept saying 'Haitieeans,' and I know that [director] Amy Heckerling stopped the script supervisor because everybody, when I first did it, they all were running to tell me I was saying it wrong." Luckily for the film, writer/director Heckerling stopped the crew just in time from telling Silverstone that she mixed up the pronunciation. "She was like, 'stop,' and she didn't let anybody go near me because she loved that I was saying it wrong. So there was that," Silverstone added. And because Heckerling let the show go on, Cher's Haiti speech has become an iconic moment in pop culture history.

Silverstone continued with another example, "I know I did it about 'heifer,' too. 'Is it heifer, or' ... I don't know. Yeah, I think we ended up cutting it, or maybe it's in there, and she did correct that one, but I was saying that wrong for a minute too." In fact, the line is in the film when Cher talks about her calorie intake, but she says it correctly in the final cut.

